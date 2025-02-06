RONALD CEDRIC CHATZISSAVAS

January 29, 1952 – November 10, 2024

In loving memory of Ronald Cedric Chatzissavas, 72 years, who passed away November 10, 2024. Ron was born on January 29, 1952 in Timmins, Ontario. He was proud to have spent 24 years serving his country in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Beloved father of Ron and stepdaughter Victoria. Cherished grandfather of Isla, Maya and Ariana. Loving brother of Millie. Dear son of Yvonne and Viteslav, stepson of George, brother of Margie, all predeceased. He will also be missed by his beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Stella. Through the years, Chatz enjoyed fishing, golfing, travelling, watching his beloved Leafs, Blue Jays and Raiders, and spending time with friends on Manitoulin Island in his ‘adopted’ community of 18 years that welcomed him with open arms and treated him as one of their own, something he never took for granted. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gore Bay Royal Canadian Legion on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 4 pm. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home, www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com.