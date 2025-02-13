Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service secures historic 10-Year funding agreement to transform community policing

WIIKWEMKOONG – February 13, 2025 – Today marks a significant milestone for the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) with the signing of a historic funding agreement with Canada’s Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and the Solicitor General of Ontario. The $112,000,000.00 (one hundred and twelve million) dollars investment over 10 years brings a high level of certainty and stability for the police service, for the community, and for our policing and public safety partners.

“This agreement is a paradigm shift for public safety in our community,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS. “For the first time, it allows us to plan both long-term and strategically while investing in resources that will make a tangible difference in public safety. Community engagement and involvement at all levels of our Territory have been crucial for the planning, development, and execution of community safety initiatives. The unwavering support from our Police Services Board, Ogimaa Tim Ominika, and the Band council in Wiikwemkoong deserves high praise and recognition.”

This landmark agreement secures program funding for WTPS over the next ten years, enabling transformative changes within the community. The funding will empower WTPS to engage in long-term planning, create more jobs for Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory residents, increase uniform and civilian personnel from 40 positions to 72, and enhance access to essential resources.

In alignment with this funding, WTPS is prioritizing key initiatives to boost community safety and service delivery. Immediate efforts include expanding and upgrading existing facilities to meet current needs while planning for a new station. The execution of the 2025 Policing Strategic Plan will continue by identifying pressing community needs that guide police operations and infrastructure requirements. Additionally, ongoing implementation of its 2024 Drug Strategy aims to tackle drug-related issues within the territory. The Service Delivery Model will also be executed to inform budget allocation and staffing based on calls for service.

“This is a landmark moment for our community as we address the pressing issue of high crime rates,” said Tim Ominika, Ogimaa of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. “Historically, Wiikwemkoong has faced significant challenges in this area, and this funding agreement provides us with the resources and stability needed to implement effective strategies for lasting change. Community safety doesn’t just happen, it is the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children and the most vulnerable citizens in our community a life free of violence and fear.”

First Nation police forces have traditionally been funded as programs rather than essential services, with short-term agreements lasting only one or two years, often leading to severe underfunding. Today’s decade-long commitment offers an unprecedented and much-needed opportunity to proactively address community safety issues.

“Our government partners have been instrumental in finalizing this agreement,” said Joseph Wabegijig, Board President at the WTPS. “We thank them for their long-term investment and look forward to further supporting our community with enhanced capabilities.”