It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of Jane Schutz (née Watson) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at the age of 80. Daughter of the late William and Rosalie Watson; beloved spouse of the late Paul Schutz; and devoted mother to Kim (Warren) Joseph and Steven (Tammy) Schutz. Cherished grandmother of Sarah (Devon) MacPherson, Matt Joseph (Brianna), Karly and Courtney Schutz; and a great-grandmother to Lenny MacPherson. Jane leaves behind her sister Barb Watson (Art McAfee) and her sister-in-law Joyce (brother Ron predeceased) Watson. Lovingly remembered by her niece Ronda (Brian) Starling and nephew Whipper (Bradi) Watson and their families. Jane met her husband, Paul, in Durham, Ontario, and they married in 1964. A few years later they moved to Goderich, Ontario, where the family spent many wonderful years snowmobiling and boating with cherished lifelong friends. In the summer of 1980, Jane and Paul moved their family to Gore Bay, where they enjoyed many happy years on the beautiful Manitoulin Island. Boating, ice fishing, curling and playing cards with dear friends always lead to a lot of fun and laughter had by all. In the summers, all the grandchildren looked forward to visiting the trailer in Santa Maria where cherished memories will never be forgotten. Jane and Paul returned to Durham, Ontario in 2013. After Paul’s passing in 2014, Jane lived a simple and fulfilling life, always cherishing time with friends and never missing an opportunity to “burn rubber” and celebrate a special occasion with family. She loved watching curling and skipped every shot from her “Captain’s Chair.” Jane’s greatest accomplishment was, without a doubt, her family. She showed love, support, generosity and kindness to everyone she met. Jane will be loved and missed beyond words, but her spirit will live on through the memories we share and the love we give. “The Eagle has landed” and is now watching over her family from above. A Celebration of Jane’s Life will be held in the spring, with family and friends invited to attend. Jane will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Paul, in the Anglican Cemetery in Durham, Ontario. Further details will be shared at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greybrucecremation.com.