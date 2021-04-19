EDITH IRENE LOGAN

(CAMPBELL, BRACKEN)

August 12, 1942 – April 14, 2021

In loving memory of Edith Irene Logan (Campbell, Bracken), who passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on April 14, 2021, in her 79th year. Survived by her loving husband Douglas, son Brad Bracken (Laurie) of Nairn Centre, daughter Tammy Ashe (Jamie) of Lively, step-sons John and David Logan of Scotland, grandchildren Sheena and Chad Bracken, Kristen and Erica Ashe, and great-grandchildren Kienna, Damian, Allie, Xavier, Titan and Octavia. Also survived by her brother Keith Campbell (Joan) of Espanola and sister-in-law Jean Campbell of Sudbury. Predeceased by her parents Norman Russell and Mildred Irene (Lewis) Campbell, brother Asa, sister Bernice, brother Maurice, sister Myrna, brother Ivan, brother Blaine, brothers-in-law Burton and Hubert and sisters-in-law Glenda and Jean. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Born August 12, 1942 in Spring Bay on Manitoulin Island on the family farm, Edith lived there until relocating to Sudbury in 1960. Edith spent many years travelling the world with husband Doug, visiting countries all across Europe and through the United States, including a trip to Hawaii with a few of her siblings. Along with her passion for travelling, Edith was gifted with the incredible talent of painting. Doug spent countless hours handcrafting wooden designs for Edith to paint and building frames for her many pieces of artwork. We need not forget her ability to cook up a great meal. No matter the occasion, Edith was quick to welcome friends and family into their home, where she would cook enough food to feed the whole neighbourhood. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and PSWs from Bayshore for the tremendous care and compassion they’ve shown over the past few weeks, in caring for Edith. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home, LougheedFuneralHomes.com.