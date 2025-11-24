WILLIAM KEITH “BILL” HANER

December 19, 1940 – November 23, 2025

Bill passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Algoma Manor. Best friend and loving husband of Marion (nee Tripp) for 61 years. Protective and loved father of Allen (Debbie) and Cathy Marshall (Charles). Grandfather of Amanda and Shayne, Brittany and Cody. Great-grandfather of Ryland and Harper, Jordyn, Finnegan and Zayden. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Gertrude, Frank, Charlie, Nancy and Susan,as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Mae (nee Gibson) and siblings Mary and Marilyn. Bill was born on Manitoulin Island and was a proud Haweater. Bill was a well respected and devoted police officer with the Ontario Provincial Police for 30 years. He began policing in 1963, retiring in 1993 serving the majority of his career at the Thessalon O.P.P. Detachment. Upon retirement Bill ran a small bicycle repair shop from his home and everyone in town relied on him to keep the wheels turning. Bill played baseball and hockey well into his golden years. You always knew he was on the field or at the rink with his boisterous whoops and hollers in the air. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being at deer camp with the boys and travelling with Marion, the kids and family friends. He was a skilled woodworker and made personalized crib boards for many. The family wishes to thank the staff on Pine at Algoma Manor, especially Chad and Lori Jean. In memory of Bill, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society www.alzheimer.ca or the Algoma Manor. Family and friends are invited to visit and celebrate Bill’s life at Beggs Funeral Home in Thessalon on Friday, November 28, 2025 between 2 and 4 pm. Please join the family to share stories of Bill. Light lunch and refreshments will be served throughout the Celebration of Life. Arrangements entrusted to Beggs Funeral Home.