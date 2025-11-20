PATRICIA DUTTON

August 22, 1934 – November 16, 2025

Patricia Dutton passed away at the Espanola Hospital on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at the age of 91 years. Dearly loved by her husband of 69 years, Robert (Bob) Dutton; son Rob Dutton (wife Cindy) of Quispamsis, New Brunswick; and daughter Karen Dutton-Marion (husband Don Marion) of Calgary, Alberta. Very dear sister to Midge Denault (husband Gary) and Jim Spry (wife Pat). Granny will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Kienan Marion (partner Jesse Divel) of Calgary, Riley Marion of Calgary and Rowan Dutton (partner Jaclyn) of Quispamsis, as well as many nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her loving parents Lloyd (1997) and Alice (2016) Spry. Patricia was the Secretary of the Church of the Epiphany in Sudbury, Ontario for many years before retiring in 1992. She will be remembered for her kindness, the joy and laughter she brought to all who knew her, her faith, and of course, her famous fudge. Granny also gave us many beautiful knitting and sewing creations that included a christening gown she sewed from her wedding dress for all her grandchildren. We will always cherish the wonderful memories of summers spent together at our camp in Willisville. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home, Ltd., Espanola.