WILLIAM PETER DUGUID

“Bill”

November 23, 1962 – August 18, 2021

It is with deep sadness that the family announces with sorrow, the sudden passing of Bill (William Peter) Duguid of Chelmsford on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his residence, at the age of 58. Dear son of Doris Duguid (nee Cosby) and Alister Duguid (predeceased). Dear brother of Lee Duguid. He left behind two very sweet kitties, Missy and Daisy, that he loved dearly. They will miss him very much. Bill enjoyed skiing and riding his bike, he loved nature and the outdoors. He also loved animals very much. A graveside service took place in Cold Springs Cemetery, Manitoulin Island on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 2 pm with Rev. Whitney Bruno officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s honour to the Ontario SPCA Sudbury and District Animal Centre. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.