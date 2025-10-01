You could win $20,000 on October 12

Mindemoya Old School launches 50/50 lottery fundraiser

MINDEMOYA—Friends of the Mindemoya Old School (FOMOS) have launched a 50/50 lottery, FOMOS Old Walls New Dreams 50/50 Lottery, to raise funds to enable them to rescue the venerable building and time is running out for the Island community to step up and assist in the grass roots endeavour—the lottery ends at midnight on Sunday, October 12.

Central Manitoulin council was intent on demolishing the Old School in order to make way for a new, modern multi-use complex during deliberations in 2020. The council debate led to a galvanizing of a group of local citizens determined to save the piece of local history.

A letter writing campaign at the time elaborated on the history of the building and its importance to the community. The letter, written by Pat Costigan, contained a number of quotes that highlighted FOMOS’ position. “If we don’t care about our past, we cannot hope for the future; maintaining one’s culture, values and traditions is beyond price.; a concerted effort to preserve our heritage is a vital link to our cultural, educational, aesthetic, inspirational and economic legacies—all of the things that quite literally make us who we are.

According to FOMOS member Jan McQuay, “the story of the Mindemoya Consolidated School is a good example of progress through controversy, the democratic system working for the benefit of all concerned. The first settlers in this area of Carnarvon Township arrived in the early 1870s. The Loves, Vincers, McDonalds, Galbraiths, Elliotts, Hodgsons, Kings and Caddells all worked together to establish a thriving pioneer community. Recognizing the need for a school, School Section No. 1 Carnarvon, was organized in the year 1876 and a log schoolhouse was built to the north of the main intersection (north of Jake’s) the next year. When it burned to the ground, the decision was made to rebuild in the same place.

By the 1900s, as populations grew, a new school was built, “This was one of the first Consolidated Schools in Ontario where more than one school section was served and pupils from grades one to twelve were educated in the same building.”

That was not the only first in the province for the Old School. “With the opening of the Consolidated School in 1921-1922, another first in the Province of Ontario became necessary,” she notes. “The first school buses to operate under contract were established to bring the pupils from the far corners of the joint sections.”

FOMOS intends to repurpose the structure into a seniors’ active living centre and artisan/artist hub, providing resources for the community as well as preserving a key piece of Island history.

The tickets are available online at mindemoyaoldschool.rafflenexus.com or by scanning the QR code included in this article. Tickets are three for $5, 10 for $10, 50 for $20, or 200 for $50. The final sales deadline is midnight, Sunday, October 12.