Young Wiikwemkoong kwe plays the lead in Yes Theatre production of ‘Annie’

SUDBURY—When you literally grow up in the theatre, some thespianism is bound to rub off. For 12-year-old Ogeequa Williston Osawabine, who will be alternating the lead role in the Yes Theatre production of the ‘Annie: the Musical,’ running until December 21, Debajehmujig Storytellers has been a proving ground for her talent.

Her auntie, Audrey “Audge” Wemigwans, is a famed figure in the Indigenous theatre world whose kitchen was the inspiration for a 2003 art installation at the Art Gallery of Ontario, Audge’s Place and Ogeequa has long been a fixture/volunteer/actor at Debaj.

Tickets for ‘Annie: the Musical’ have been going fast and The Expositor’s own Margery Frisch will be taking in the December 19 show for a review—keep an eye out for that for greater detail on the show.

Based on the book by Thomas Meehan with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, you would have to be under a rock not to recognize songs from ‘Annie: The Musical.’ ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’ and ‘Tomorrow’ having risen to iconic status—delivering “joy, edge and inspiration.”

The show is suitable for all ages and runs at around two-and-a-half hours, taking place onstage at the Sudbury Theatre Centre, 170 Shaughnessy Street, Sudbury. Tickets may be purchased online at yestheatre.com.