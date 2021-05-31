ALVIN GRANT PEARSON

It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Alvin Grant Pearson in Mindemoya on May 25, 2021 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his parents, Orval and Violet Pearson. Loving husband of over 50 years to Eileen Pearson (McMurray). Beloved father of Nancy (Charles) Marinier of Garson and Stephen (Connie) Pearson of Gore Bay. Kindest grandfather of Carter, Cristin, Logan, Maxwell and Macy. Cherished great-grandfather to Emmeline (mother Megan). He also leaves behind his brothers-in-law Doug McMurray, Bev (Sandra) McMurray, Donnie (Joan) McMurray; sister-in- law Shirley (Lyle) Pyette and many nieces and nephews. Anyone who had the privilege to know Alvin, knew of his huge, kind heart. He was always willing to help anyone who needed a hand and was well known in the Mindemoya area. His beautiful flower gardens were talked about by many and visitors to the area would drive by to see them. His vegetable gardens were always full and he grew anything you could plant, even the odd kohlrabi and tried his hand at many others such as watermelon and cantaloupe. Alvin would tend to his gardens for hours on end and that was usually where you could find him during the day. Alvin was a wonderful and loving caregiver to his wife. His patience, kindness and need to look after her, is what kept him going in the end. In the words of his loving granddaughter, Cristin, “This man never had a mean bone in his body and anyone that had the pleasure of meeting his acquaintance knows this.” Predeceased by his sister and her husband Loretta (Harold) Glanville and brother-in-law Art (Marg) McMurray. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca. The Mindemoya Hospital is where Alvin worked for over 25 years and where he received the most amazing care, prior to his passing. At Alvin’s request, a small family service will be held at a later date.