DALE DONNA MARIE VANHORN

On Saturday, May 22, 2021 Dale Donna Marie Vanhorn, a strong, proud woman, gifted with a terrific smile and hug passed away at the age of 62 years. Dale died in Sudbury at home surrounded by loved ones. Dale will be lovingly remembered by her husband Robert; daughters Joe-Anne, Debbie (Sean), and grandson Patrick; as well as many relatives including her sisters and brothers (Danny, Sheila, Sharon and Dwight). Dale was predeceased by her sister Shirley and her parents Margarite and Donald Clark. She will be sadly missed by family, friends, nieces and nephews. Raised on Manitoulin Island, Dale was a caregiver for many. When anyone needed a partner in crime, a helping hand, or an ear to listen, she would be there. Her one true love was her childhood sweetheart Robert. His ever present patience and devotion was treasured for over 46 years. A special thank you to those at the shared team at Maison McCulloch Hospice is Sudbury that helped ensure her last wishes were met as she passed peacefully in her home. Donations to honour Dale’s memory can be made to Maison McCulloch Hospice. A gathering for immediate family will be organized at a later date. For donations or messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.