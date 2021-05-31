ANNE VICTORIA JEFFKINS

(LANGTON)

In loving memory of Anne Victoria (Langton) Jeffkins, who died surrounded by family at home in Lively, Ontario on May 21, 2021. Born February 3, 1950, in Mindemoya, Ontario, Anne was raised on the Langton farm by her parents, Charles and Vera (Wheeler) Langton. Growing up in rural Ontario, Anne was trained early as a contributor to a working farm, driving the tractor and tending the chickens but her strong aptitude in school eventually landed her at Laurentian University for a Bachelor of Arts, and further training as a medical secretary. Her interest in academics caused her to pursue courses towards a Bachelor of Social Work later in life. Anne was an inspired volunteer to many ministries of St. Peter’s United Church in Sudbury. Almost any endeavour that involved children, youth or local ministry and outreach had her passionate enthusiasm thrown behind it. She knew the names and stories of so many Out of the Cold guests she served, and her muffin mission has flourished and fed many through COVID. She married another Haweater, Wayne Jeffkins, and made a life together in Lively while maintaining their roots (and gardens) on the Barrie Island farm. Together, on every occasion possible, Wayne and Anne opened their home, shared their food and love to so many friends and families over the years. Anne will be sadly missed by her children, Alison (Robert Godwin) and Andrew (Christina McGuire), to whom she was selflessly devoted. She counts three grandchildren (Chesley, Effie and Roslyn) on her family tree, who will surely miss her constant supply of muffins and soups delivered to their doorstep. Her legacy lives on in them as she instilled an interest in baking and taught them the duty of farmwork and tending the garden. Although an only child, Anne grew up surrounded by her nine, close-knit Langton cousins, and will be missed dearly by those remaining (Evelyn, Donna, Joan and Sandra). Though her immediate family was very small, Anne adopted families wherever she went and to people like Kim, Caitie, Jen, Susie, Joanna, Lebo, Sarah, Krista, Peter, Tim, Rosanna and Hope, she was another mother. Their children were gathered up as extended grandchildren, receiving care packages and food. Her genuine interest in and care for each person she met was evident. Her connections extended farther and deeper than we know, and overwhelmingly, all would agree that she was an absolute treasure. If so desired, donations in Anne’s honour can be made to the Elgin Street Mission or Cystic Fibrosis Canada. As per Anne’s wishes, no funeral visitation or service. Cremation. For donations or messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.