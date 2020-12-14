AMY LOU DOKUM

“Giiwedi Noodin Kwe”

Sunrise June 25, 1981 – Sunset December 9, 2020

Amy started her spiritual journey early Wednesday morning with her family by her side at the Sault. Ste. Marie Area Hospital at the age of 39. Beloved mother of Kyle-Lee Dokum (Santana Clause), Dalton Dokum-Wemigwans (Chassity Hodgson) and Carson Dokum. Special grandma of Tony Hodgson, Dayanara Dokum-Clause (predeceased), Benjamin Dokum-Wemigwans and Dariela Dokum-Clause. Sister of Terence Fox (predeceased), Marlene Dokum (predeceased), Felix “Junior” Dokum, Michael Dokum (predeceased), Edwina Dokum (James “Jimmy Trudeau), Aarin Dokum (Stephanie Shawanibin) of Lansing, Michigan and John “Zhaab” Dokum. Predeceased by parents Felix Dokum, Frances Dokum-McNabb (nee Fox) and Howard McNabb. God daughter of Clinton Fox and Lee Ann Dokum. Special friend of Julian Wemigwans. Amy enjoyed having the great company of her friends and family and is known to have a good laugh and contagious smile. Amy loved playing the guitar, singing, beading and crafting. Family and friends gathered at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni Sunday, December 13, 2020 after 1pm. Funeral Mass was Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 am. Burial at Wikwemikonsing Cemetery, Kaboni.