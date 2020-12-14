MARGARET LUCY “MAGGIE” SHAWANA

(nee Animikwaan)

September 13, 1940 – December 8, 2020

In loving memory of Margaret Lucy “Maggie” Shawana (nee Animikwaan) “Mashkawaa – Ode – Kwe”, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her place of residence in the village of Wiikwemikoong at age of 80. Predeceased by parents Joseph Animikwaan, Elizabeth Osawaiens and stepmother Ester Animikwaan-Wemigwans. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd Shawana. Leaves behind her loving partner of 40 years Bert Vedova and beloved canine Cinnamon. Loving mother of Jean (James), Ivan (Debbie), Martha (Martin), Theresa (Bruce), Bernie (Michelle), Lori-Ann (Jeffrey predeceased), Ken and foster-son Leslie (Maureen). Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Lance, Liberty, Jeffrey, Perry, Shaun, Neil, Lionel, Ian, Lindsay, Jake, Stephanie, Victor-Lloyd, Samantha, Baby (predeceased), Jeffrey, Sebastian, Pierce, Brill, Mia as well as great-grandmother of Cassidy, Kendra, Charisma, Karmalee, Tyran, Ethan, Morgan, Tiana, Riley, Acasius, Silas, Maverick, Elora, Elton, Hope, Letty, Cedar (predeceased) Dom, Brianna, Alice, Shanelle, Lionel Jr, Zoey, Lena, Madison, Jackson, Vince and Jackson. Dear sister of Lillian (predeceased) and Julian Osawasiens. Dear sister of Ronald (Gail), Patsy (Arnold) and Brenda. Dear step-sister to Nancy (Joseph Alexis), Marcella, Lawrence (Agatha) and Frances (Leona) (all predeceased), Beatrice (David predeceased) and Rozina. Will be missed by godchildren Jim, Wayne, Julie (predeceased), Glenda, Regina and Shaun and missed by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Margaret was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2006. She carried this disease with a strong heart, beautiful sense of humor and enormous amount of love. She welcomed and loved her visitors. She loved to travel to the casinos and enjoyed her family adventures. She spent most of her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included knitting, crossword puzzles, various crafts, scratch tickets and watching her favorite tv shows. She was a terrific seamstress and loved spending time in her beautiful flower garden and listening to the birds. She was loved and will be missed by many. Sacred Fire was lit at her home, 5 Gabow Bend. Family and friends gathered at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah after

1:30 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Funeral Mass was Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11am. There was maximum 25 people allowed in the church for the service. Cremation followed. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed’s Funeral Home.