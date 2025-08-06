Anishinabek Nation delivers clear message to Premier Ford: treaty rights are legal rights

HUNTSVILLE—After meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on July 21, Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige of the Anishinabek Nation delivered a clear message: the ongoing environmental and treaty issues facing Indigenous peoples are not about goodwill or charity—they are about legal rights and respect.

“We’re not asking for handouts,” Chief Debassige said. “We’re asserting jurisdiction. The right to clean water, to breathe safe air, to harvest food and medicine—those are rights being violated.”

The meeting was a rare formal engagement between the Premier and leadership representing 39 First Nations across Ontario. While it covered a broad agenda, the focus returned repeatedly to the historic treaty relationship and the province’s duty to recognize and respect Indigenous rights.

Chief Debassige emphasized that the treaty relationship—rooted in the historic Treaty of Niagara—is the foundation for how the province must engage with First Nations.

“The treaties still exist,” she said. “Canada fights against that, but those treaties cannot be broken. There is opportunity in respecting those rights—opportunity for free trade between our nations, our brothers and sisters across the border.”

She described the importance of First Nations having meaningful, direct relationships with governments at all levels, not just token consultations.

“We can’t be treated like jurisdictional pinballs—bounced around from one level of government to another,” Chief Debassige said. “First Nations need real seats at the decision-making tables. Rights aren’t checkboxes.”

The Grand Chief also expressed frustration with how provincial legislation, such as Bill 5, has been developed without meaningful consultation or co-creation with Indigenous leadership.

“It feels like an invitation to the table, but it’s the table they set and the rules they make,” she said. “That’s not real partnership.”

Despite the challenges, Chief Debassige remains focused on the future.

“We are pushing back and advocating for our Nations to be at the right tables, the right spaces,” she said. “This isn’t just about protecting our lands—it’s about nation-building and moving forward with respect for treaty relationships.”

Chief Debassige also called attention to the economic contributions of First Nations within Ontario and across Canada.

“Our Nations contribute a lot to local economies, to municipalities. That needs to be recognized and respected as well,” she said.

Reflecting on the ongoing negotiations with the province and federal government, Grand Chief Debassige noted the imbalance.

“We’ve had more conversations with Ontario than Canada,” she said. “That’s a disappointment, but we continue to work toward being acknowledged and respected.”

She concluded with a sharp warning.

“Nations are frustrated and still left in the dark. That’s unacceptable. We cannot allow history to repeat itself. We need to go beyond land acknowledgments and superficial reconciliation. The treaties are the law, and they must be honoured.”