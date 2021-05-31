CDSA search warrant leads to arrest and seizure on Pine Street, M’Chigeeng

On May 28th, 2021, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service received information regarding persons trafficking in a controlled substance in the community of M’Chigeeng.

UCCM Police executed a CDSA search warrant at a residence on Pine St, M’Chigeeng, with the assistance of OPP and WTPS Police Officers. A search of the residence revealed 7.5 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of

$2350.00 and $16,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result, two people have been charged with:

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (Crack cocaine) – S.5(2) CDSA.

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (cocaine) –

S. 5(2) CDSA.

• One count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime ($16,000 Canadian currency).

One person was charged with breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act

• Individual – fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency – S. 7.0.11(1) EMCPA ($750 / $880 fine).

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) remains committed to working collaboratively and will continue to focus its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security, and wellness of our communities. This combined Integrated Street Crime Unit is a Joint Force Operation and aims to identify and disrupt organized crime on Manitoulin Island through innovative technology, collaborative partnerships and traditional Police work resulting in the arrests of those involved, holding them accountable for their criminal activities and the seizure of illegal drugs, prohibited firearms and proceeds of crime.

If anyone has further information regarding drug trafficking and organized crime, please contact UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at

www.sudburycrimestoppers.com Together we can make a difference.

James Killeen

Acting Chief of Police

UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service