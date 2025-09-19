ARLENE DONNA CAMPBELL

(nee Burnett)

May 24, 1945 – September 17, 2025

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Mom, Arlene Donna Campbell (nee Burnett) on Wednesday September 17, 2025, peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor. Her family was by her side the day that our Heavenly Father received our precious Mom. Mom was the youngest of six children born to Wallace and Cindy Burnett, both predeceased. Sister Betty Vanhorne, Phronia (Fronnie) Bird, William Burnett, Ronnie Burnett and her twin Marlene Holmes, all predeceased. Mom was born May 24, 1945, was raised and lived in Little Current her whole life. Mom was easy going, fun loving, rarely complained, and made the best out of every situation. She was a socialbutterfly who enjoyed visiting with friends and strangers. Mom was the happiest when she was surrounded by her friends and family. She loved to cook and bake and always had a dishcloth in her hand and a tea towel over her shoulder (no matter how clean everything was!). Her joyous laughter and contagious smile could light up any room, and she will always be remembered for it. Our Mom loved to dance and sing to any genre of music, especially Alan Jackson, and wasn’t shy about showing off her dance moves. She was the mother of Kelly (husband Stan Wyman), Kathy (husband Todd Batman), Cindy (partner Brent Barnes), Robert (predeceased September 1,1976), Patty (husband James Budge) and her favourite son, Troy (wife Kerri Smith).When Mom spoke of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she often would say, “My wonderful grandchildren that I am very proud of.” Grandchildren: Krista Smith, Shawn Smith, Elisabeth Bertrand, Tyler Howard (partner Savanah), Kaitlyn Howard, Britney Cranston (partner Jade Peltier), Joshua Bois, Dawson Campbell and Kohan Campbell. Great-grandchildren: Maci McDonald, Ainsley Howard, Griffin Howard, Liam Howard and Jacob Peltier who called her “GG.” Mom is loved and will be missed immensely by so many friends and family, especially her very dear niece that Mom called “her favorite little niece” Janet Taylor of Whitefish (husband Denis predeceased), brother-in-Law Clayton Vanhorne of Little Current, Keith Bird of Calgary, dear brother-in-law Harvey Holmes (predeceased) Aunt Doris Michie (nee Burnett) of Little Current and Marlene’s friend Paul LeBlanc of Elliott Lake. Mom also loved JR Clarke and Holly Clarke like they were her own children. As per the wishes of our Mom, there will be no funeral service. Cremation and arrangements are entrusted to the Bourcier Funeral Home in Espanola. A Celebration of Life will follow in the spring of 2026 (date to be announced). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor. Donations can be sent by etransfer to donationsmcm@extendicare.com. Please specify “In memory of Arlene Campbell” in the message section.