ETHEL RAE KILGOUR

(nee Young)

September 16, 1927 – November 8, 2025

In loving memory of Ethel Rae Kilgour (nee Young), who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband Emerson Lincoln Kilgour. Loved mother of Douglas (Bonny) Kilgour, Susan (Wilfred) Holmes, Donald (Mylene) Kilgour, Ronald (Christine) Kilgour, BettyLou (Tom) Quackenbush and Daniel Kilgour. Predeceased by her loving son and daughter-in-law David and Beverly Kilgour. She will be missed by her grandchildren Allison (Dave), Heather, Tara, Tim (Kealey), Amy (Albert), Catherine, Jean-Luc (Maria), Bailey, Ashley, Crystal (Taisei), Micheal and Jason. Special great-grandmother of Jazzlin (Kyle), Rae Ann, Adler, Grey, Serivas, Nimai, Priya, Halston, Piper, Marlin, Benjamin, Julius, Jessie, Harmony, Oaklyn, Carter, Samuel and Jake. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Edith Kilgour (nee Young). Loving sister of Helen Galligher and Lenora Perkovich. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life and burial of ashes will take place at a later date. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.