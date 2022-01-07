Manitoulin Health Centre COVID-19 Update

LITTLE CURRENT/MINDEMOYA, ON – A new year is upon us, as is the Omicrom variant of COVID-19. MHC continues to be busy at both sites, offering emergency and in patient care to COVID positive and non-COVID positive patients. This includes rapid testing in the Assessment Centre.

The Assessment Centre in Little Current is open for both rapid and PCR testing and by appointment only. PCR tests will only be administered as follows:

for individuals who are symptomatic and are: hospitalized patients; patients in emergency departments (at the discretion of the clinician); staff, residents, essential care providers and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, including long-term care, retirements homes, First Nation elder care lodges, group homes, shelters, hospices, temporary foreign worker settings and correctional institutions; outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered under housed or homeless;

people who are from First Nation, Inuit and Metis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work;

symptomatic elementary and secondary students and education staff who have received a PRC self-collection kit through school;

people on admission/transfer to or from hospital or congregate living setting;

high-risk settings, including hospitals, long term care, retirement homes, other congregate living settings and institutions, and other settings as directed by the local public health unit.

Appointments are necessary at the Assessment Centre in Little Current. To book an appointment, call (705) 368-2300 or (705) 377-5311. Please note, you may experience longer than wait times as the lines are very busy. If possible, leave a message and someone will call you back.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is no longer managing contact tracing. To better assist you with determining your close contacts please note:

It is important that we continue to be diligent with wearing masks, washing your hands, maintaining your social distance and restricting your movement as much as possible.

The Board and Management of MHC wish to thank the community for their cooperation and remind everyone to continue to be diligent and stay safe. We also wish to thank all of our staff for their continued dedication to the health and welfare of our community. Thank you for showing up every day and living by our values, Respect, Passion and Truth! As a community, we ask that you be respectful of our dedicated staff.