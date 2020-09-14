AUDREY “TOOTS” LEOLA

MCDERMID

October 13, 1927-September 8, 2020

In loving memory of Audrey “Toots” McDermid who passed away at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor on September 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Born October 13, 1927 to Clifford and Annie Lockyer of Little Current. Oldest sister to her four siblings; Floyd “Porky” (Lila ) Lockyer, Dean (Darlena) Lockyer both of Little Current, Betty (Humphrey) Beaudin (both predeceased) and Sally (Larry) Lachapelle (both predeceased). Toot’s married the love of her life Murray (predeceased) McDermid on November 16, 1949 and had two children; Sally Dawson of Toronto and Jamie McDermid of Providence Bay. She was the loving Nana of Jesse McDermid of Providence Bay, Morgen Moggy of Manitowaning and great-grandma of Hunter McDermid and Mya Moggy of Manitowaning. She will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews and friends. Toot’s loved to spend time with her family and dogs. She enjoyed music and loved to dance. She liked meeting people, particularly when out on her walks. She spent her career in retail sales, receiving a golden wrench for her 50 plus years in retail. She was very active in her church and community, starting the Providence Bay Skating Club. She served on the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary and was presented with a plaque in recognition of her many years of service. She was a charter member of the Providence Bay and Spring Bay Lions Club. As per Toot’s wishes a small family gathering to celebrate her life will take place May 2021. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary 2120A ON-551 Mindemoya, Ontario P0P 1S0 in Toot’s name. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.