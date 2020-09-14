LINDA WILTON

Linda passed away peacefully with her family by her side, after a year-long battle with cancer in her 44th year. Beloved wife of Dan and cherished mother of Josiah, Micah and Ezra. Linda will be sadly missed by her parents Roland and Janelle Kilgus, grandparents Peter and Olly Dawson, brothers Michael (Tara), Ben (Chloe), Andrew (Rose), Luke (Jacynta), sisters Joanna (Steve), Leah (Simon), parents-in-law Philip and Barbara Wilton and brothers-in-law Bradley (Miriam) and Stephen (Tanya), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and family in Christ. Predeceased by her sister Suzannah. Originally from Brisbane, Australia, Linda brought sunshine to everyone’s day with her smile and her accent. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She loved to play the piano, to be with family and friends, to help out others, to study her Bible, to be active, to be creative, to bake and to entertain. She adored her three boys and loved spending time with them. She was a very active member of the Christadelphian Ecclesia (Church) and loved to organize activities for the local congregation and for the Bible camps. She lived her faith and touched the hearts of many in the Philippines and other places where she did missionary work. Her energy and drive and dedication were an inspiration to us all. Her hope is to be raised from the dead at the return of Jesus Christ and be renewed in strength to continue the work she started. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca or the Manitoulin Youth Camp (through the Manitoulin Christadelphian Ecclesia). Visitation was held on Sunday September 13 from 2-5 pm at the Christadelphian Hall. The funeral service was held at Mindemoya Cemetery on Monday September 14 at 11 am.