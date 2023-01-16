BARBARA RUTH MOSSOP-DAGG

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Mossop-Dagg announces her passing on January 7, 2023 at the age of 71 years. Beloved daughter of the late Honourable David and Josephine (née Benson) Mossop. Best friend and loving wife of Brian Dagg, cherished mother to Connie (Marc), late Rick, David (Natalie) and Stephen (Aaliya). Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her five grandchildren Gillian, Ben, Hannah, Alison, Jack and niece Megan (Chris). Predeceased by sister Nancy (late Glen). Barbara worked as a court reporter in Sudbury and Gore Bay. She will be missed by many friends and relatives. Barb’s life was filled with passion for her family and friends on Manitoulin Island and in Bradenton, Florida. Barbara enjoyed spending her time fishing, gardening, scrapbooking and she had a keen eye for photography and love for birds. The family would like to give a special thanks to the “Angels” working on the second floor at the Daffodil Lodge. Donations to the ALS Society of Canada. At Barb’s request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North Sudbury.