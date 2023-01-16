It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our loving father, Jack “John” Schofield, who passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at the Mindemoya Health Centre on January 11, 2023. He was the centre of our family, guidance to our children and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a loving husband of 50 years to Laila (Lammi) (predeceased), father of Sharon Vaillancourt (Bob), Pat Lariviere (Ken) and John Schofield (Linda). Paappa to Marc (Erin), Jeffrey John (Lisa), Angela (Nick), Kristopher (Magalie), Jennifer (Jeff) and Mat (Melanie). Papa Jack to Dylan, Liam, Victoria, Kaci, Jack, Gracie, Mylee, Jase, Meela, Greyson (predeceased), Koltin and Jori. Jack was also a loving brother to Lou (Louella) (both predeceased), June (Corey) (both predeceased), Frank (Marie) and Allan (Leona), brother-in-law, uncle and friend to whom he offered advice, knowledge and time. He was a devoted police officer/sergeant to both the Copper Cliff and Sudbury Regional Police departments for 29 years. The family would like to thank Dr. Gillanders and the MHC Palliative Care team for the exceptional care and to his PSWs, Matt, Gina, Shannon and Amy. There will be no funeral service and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or the Mindemoya Health Centre would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Service.