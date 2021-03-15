BILLY ALLAN CHEECHOO

October 24, 1966 – March 2, 2021

In loving memory of Mr. Bill Cheechoo, a member of Constance Lake First Nation, was born on Monday, October 24, 1966, has passed away at his home in M’Chigeeng First Nation on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Bill loved his children with all of his heart and Nika, Kelly, Cody, Shayna and Cory will miss him greatly. Bill was predeceased by his grandparents, who were Mom and Dad to him, Lillian and George Cheechoo

and his sister Greta Cheechoo. He will be missed by his mother Linda Wesley-Rickard, along with his siblings Bentley Cheechoo, Roger Cheechoo, Una Cheechoo, Shirley Cheechoo, Lisa Wesley, June Quachegan and Yionna Wesley. Bill was known for his intelligence, creativity and mechanical know-how and was quick to help out anyone who needed help with vehicle repairs. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, which manifested itself in numerous and varied ventures such as corner stores, snowplowing, taxi service, pawnshop, ice cream shop and more. Mr. Cheechoo always had memories and stories to share with family and friends, and he got pleasure out of making everyone smile and laugh. We will miss his strong personality, perspectives and opinions. On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11 am, a small in-person service for immediate family took place at Island Funeral Home. The service was a broadcast virtually. Cremation followed. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.