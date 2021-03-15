VERNON (VEEJAY) W. JOHNSTON

May 8, 1945 – March 10, 2021

In loving memory of Vernon (Veejay) W. Johnston, who passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North in Sudbury on March 10, 2021 at the age of 75 following a short battle with acute renal failure. Loving husband of Pauline (Matheson) of 56 years. Father to Lori of Sudbury and Tracy (Ron Cooper) of Manitowaning. Grandfather to Matthew Wood, Greg Wood (Laura), Gordon Wood (Tiffany), Laura Burt (DJ), Troy Cooper (Carys), Jill Cooper (Simon), Max Cooper and Andrew Cooper. Great-grandfather to Deejay and Ella Wood and Asaph and Boaz Burt. Predeceased by his parents John and Christena (MacMillan) Johnston and sister Naomi Morrison (Michael). Survived by his sister Jacqueline Bryant (Jim) of Manitowaning and sisters-in-law Julie Tyers (Jim predeceased) of Stoney Creek and Verna Brunet of Highgate, ON. He will be missed by many “favourite” cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many friends. Vernon worked for Falconbridge Nickel Mines for 30 years, retiring at the age of 52 to enjoy many years of retirement and travel. He and Pauline resided on Manitoulin Island for 25 years, in Woodstock and returned to Sudbury in 2018. Vern was a proud member of City of Lakes Masonic Lodge Sudbury and the Sudbury Shrine Club. At Vernon’s wishes, he will be cremated. No visitation, service or Celebration of Life at this time. He will be laid to rest in Hilly Grove Cemetery in Manitowaning at a later date. Donations in Vernon’s memory can be made to St. Peter’s United Church, Sudbury or the Sudbury Shrine Club Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada.