BLAIR GRAHAM

Blair Graham passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in his 64th year. Beloved husband of Sandy and cherished father of Mason (Jessie Monague). Blair will be sadly missed by his siblings Nancy (Bob) Vaillancourt, Brad, Wendy King, sister-in-law Donna (Ron) Robillard, brother-in-law Chris (Betty) Thomson and sister-in-law Wendy Neil, uncle and aunt Bruce and Helen Gordon, aunt Elaine Thorburn, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents Floyd and Jessie (Gordon) Graham, in-laws Brock and Joan Thomson and brother-in-law Gerry Clifford. Blair enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching hockey, baseball and track and field. Blair was an athlete himself having played hockey, basketball, baseball and being a member of many of Ted Jackson’s track teams at Manitoulin Secondary School. He was a carpenter by trade and had a hand in building many houses on Manitoulin. He loved his family and friends and wouldn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand where it was needed. He loved Manitoulin and felt he was so fortunate to not only be raised here, but also raise a family of his own just down the road from where he grew up. Blair’s greatest joys were being a loving husband to Sandy and a father to Mason. He was Mason’s #1 fan in all sports he did, even if that meant leaving his beloved Island. At Blair’s request, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation or the Western Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association (cheques can be mailed to the funeral home) as expressions of sympathy.