DOROTHY MARGUERITE

LAIDLEY (HUCK)

(nee Cross)

January 8, 1936 – May 20, 2021

In loving memory of Dorothy Marguerite Laidley (Huck), a resident of Little Current, who died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the age of 85. Born to Stewart H. and Jean M. Cross (nee McLean) in Walkerton on January 8, 1936. Beloved wife of Al R. Laidley (predeceased 2015) and John C. Huck (predeceased 1993). Loved mother of Susan Robinson (Scott), Stephen Huck (Diane) and Paul Huck. Cherished grandmother of Sadie Prendergast (Brandon), Pearl Robinson (Matt), Jason Huck (Cassie), Jeff Huck and Ashley Huck. Great-grandmother to Liviana and Rosalee. Dear sister of Betty J. Fullerton (Bruce), Helen M. Miil (Tony) and brother Robert D. Cross (predeceased). Adopted grandmother to Seporah, Zoe, Joshua and Jonathan. Special grandma to Michael Laidley and Stuart Pearson. Aunt of nine nieces and one nephew. Dorothy taught school for 34 years, starting in a country school SS #7 Carrick when she was 17 years old. She taught in Walkerton Public School, where she had been schooled, Sarnia, Oshawa, Willowdale, Cambridge, Guelph, Little Current and Manitowaning. At Dorothy’s request there will be no services. A family graveside service will take place at St. Bernard’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MHC Auxiliary, Canadian Hearing Society or Hospital for Sick Children. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.