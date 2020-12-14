BOB CLARKE

(AKA BUCK)

It is with great sadness that the family of Bob (Buck) Clarke announces his passing on December 3, 2020 after a brief fight with cancer at the age of 73. Predeceased by his wife Shelley Desmarais. Loving son of Gladys Galloway and Bill Clarke both predeceased. Dear brother of Willie Keller (Morris), Jim Clarke predeceased (Janet), Don Clarke (Judy) and Myrna Lewis (Jack) both predeceased. Loving father of Tammy Walters predeceased (Dave). Lovingly remembered by his other children Lori Nicholson (Geoff), Shawn Clarke (Linda), Patty Bois (Gordon), Troy Campbell (Kerri), J.R. Clarke (Chancey) and Holly Clarke. He will be missed by his grandchildren Jessica (Mitchell), Thomas (Alix), Amanda (Andrew), Erica (Eric), Kelsey, (Chris) Curtis (Jaymie), Dawson (Madisen), Kohan, Joshua, Deakon, Colby, Hudson and Sawyer. He will be fondly remembered by his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, special friends, Nathalie, Alain, Hunter and Gavin as well as many other friends. Bob liked the simple things in life and enjoyed hockey, camping, boating, hunting, spending time with family and friends. Bob was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking big meals for his friends and family always making sure you were well fed. He had a huge heart and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. A long time resident of Little Current until 2014 before relocating to his home town of Falconbridge/Garson. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Long Bay Cemetery in Kagawong in the early summer of 2021.