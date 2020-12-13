Ogimaa confirms December 12 case of COVID-19 in Wiikwemkoong

Contract tracing has occurred, Wiiky schools closed until January 7

WIIKWEMKOONG – On Saturday, December 12 Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced a new case of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin District with Wiikwemkoong Ogimaa Duke Peltier announcing that same day that the new case, the 13th for Manitoulin District, is in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territories.

“There is a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result in Wiikwemkoong on December 12,” a public service announcement from the community issued Saturday night reads. “The individual is currently self-isolating under the standard 14-day self-isolation protocol. The confirmed case took all precautionary measures and self-isolated immediately.”

The announcement goes on to note that contract tracing for those who would have come into contact with the positive case has already occurred and all those deemed ‘close contact’ to the individual have been notified and instructed to self-isolate to await testing. “If you have not received a call from our community health nurse, you are not considered a close contact.”

As a result of a case of COVID-19 in the community, all Wiikwemkoong schools will be closed for in-person learning and will instead move to a virtual format until January 7, 2021. All in-person community programming has also been cancelled until January 7. Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territories departments, such as the health centre and Wiikwemkoong Board of Education office (with the exception of the schools), will remain open.

“If there is any uncertainty that you may have been in contact with a positive case, or if you or a family member is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please call Naandwechige-Gamig Wikwemikong Health Centre at 705-859-3164 ext. 221 or ext. 226. The health centre will be open on Sunday, December 13 from 8 am to 4 pm. Testing will be offered to those showing no symptoms but who would like to be tested.

“We are reminding our citizens to continue to follow all health precautions and guidelines that have been set forth since the beginning of the pandemic,” the announcement continues. “It is important that we continue to support one another, but most important, be honest about where you have gone, who you have been in contact with and if you are experiencing any symptoms. Each person’s responsibility and honesty will help prevent further spread of the virus into Wiikwemkoong.”

As was reported previously, five cases of COVID-19 were pronounced in the Manitoulin District between last Saturday, December 5 and Monday, December 7, including a Central Manitoulin Public School student. As a result, all Central Manitoulin municipal halls and arenas are shut down until at least December 23. Lakeview School and the community daycare in neighbouring M’Chigeeng First Nation have also closed their doors until the new year.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and follow the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.

Visit Manitoulin.com for more information on the status of cases on Manitoulin as information becomes available.