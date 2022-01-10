CATHERINE IRENE

(CARRENE) ENGLISH

(nee Lang)

March 25, 1942 – December 8, 2021

Catherine Irene (Carrene) English, nee Lang, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket, Ontario at the age of 79. Carrene was born on March 25, 1942 in Sudbury, Ontario to John and Katherine Lang. After completing her secondary education in Sudbury, she enrolled in St. Michael’s Hospital School of Nursing in Toronto, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1964. In that same year, she married Dennis English; they recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Carrene is predeceased by her son, John David. She is survived by her husband Dennis, her daughter Jennifer and son Michael (Lillian), her grandsons Jonathan (Heather) and William, her brother John Barron (Reni) and sister Anita Tootsie (John). Carrene worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years, initially in hospital settings and later in the community where she established and maintained a network of specimen collection centres throughout Ontario for Hospitals-in-Common Laboratories. Following retirement, Carrene and Dennis moved to Mindemoya on Manitoulin Island where she was active in the parish of Our Lady of Canada, and was an executive member of the Central Manitoulin Women’s Institute. Carrene was the family historian who readily recalled the dates of all the significant life events of her extended family. She was also an avid gardener who loved growing flowers; and a wise mentor to her family and friends, bringing a caring yet practical approach to solving life’s problems. A Requiem Mass was held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15347 Yonge Street in Aurora at 1 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021. A reception followed at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway Street, Aurora Ontario. COVID-19 protocols were in place.