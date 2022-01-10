Icebreaking operations at Fisher Harbour, and Midland, Ontario

Sarnia, Ontario – The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents in the areas of Fisher Harbour and Midland that the CCGS Griffon will carry out icebreaking operations, starting on or about January 11, 2022, for Midland, and January 13, 2022, for Fisher Harbour. The purpose of this operation is to break ice so commercial vessels can navigate safely in and out of the areas.



The dates are subject to change depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.



All ice surface users should plan their ice activities carefully, use caution on the ice and avoid the shipping lanes and icebreaking operations. Broken and fragmented ice tracks and ridging left behind by passing icebreakers or commercial vessels may not freeze over immediately. This can result in hazardous conditions for ice users. In addition, newly fallen snow will obscure ship tracks.

Unsafe ice conditions can persist long after icebreakers have left the area.



At all levels, the Canadian Coast Guard and United States Coast Guard work closely together and have developed a longstanding partnership to provide icebreaking services in the Great Lakes.



Details of the Canadian/U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking partnership can be viewed here.