Local COVID-19 vaccine supply, sequencing, and appointment booking

Based on currently known COVID-19 vaccine supply to the area, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is providing an update on vaccine sequencing and appointment booking.

The area’s vaccine supply to date has meant that approximately 60% of those 18 years and older have been immunized with a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine—short of the 65% provincial target for the end of May. Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains focused on getting first doses in arms. This focus is balanced with providing second doses to those who are eligible for the shorter dose interval. Eligible individuals include those who are at higher risk related to an underlying health condition (Ontario Government) that results in a weakened immune system (e.g. transplant recipient), certain frontline health care workers (Ontario Government), and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals.

Ontario’s recent announcement of accelerated second doses also includes individuals aged 80 and over. However, the timing of second dose appointments is based on local considerations and vaccine supply and, for the Public Health Sudbury & Districts area, this means that most appointments are likely to be available the week of June 28. While Public Health is continuously reassessing its local vaccine projections, this estimated timeframe is based on currently known vaccine allocations. Public Health will continue to add appointments as vaccine becomes available.

“I thank everyone for your ongoing patience and understanding. We are committed to being transparent about what we can and cannot deliver on given currently known vaccine supply. Some may have to wait a little bit longer for their second dose as Public Health ensures first doses are in arms and second doses are provided to those in previously announced groups,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “We are also gearing up for the three-week youth and family vaccination blitz starting the week of June 7. These are very exciting times where we are seeing more and more people being immunized, with the potential for schools, businesses, social lives, and entire communities ‘re-opening’.”

Extensive planning and vaccination efforts continue to take place at the local level to match vaccine supply to needs across Public Health’s service area. The current vaccine supply is mostly accounted for within existing vaccine clinics and prioritized groups. As sufficient vaccine supply becomes available, Public Health will be able to offer more individuals their second dose on a shorter interval.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains committed to keeping its communities informed about local vaccination efforts. As more information becomes available, Public Health will provide timely updates.

How to book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. For information on local vaccine eligibility, how to book an appointment, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates, types, and locations, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

By the numbers

As of Friday, May 28, 2021, a total of 118 440 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered locally: 113 522 people received their first dose, and 17 637 people have been fully vaccinated.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.