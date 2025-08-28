Celebration of Life GRENVILLE “GG” GREEN

GRENVILLE “GG” GREEN

A Celebration of Life for Grenville “GG” Green will be held Saturday, September 13, 2025 at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in Little Current, 15 Vankoughnet Street East, Little Current. Visitation from 10 am and service at 11 am, lunch to follow.

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Grenville “G.G.” Green on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Georgetown Hospital, surrounded by his three girls. He was 82. Like any life well lived, his passing leaves behind broken hearts and cherished memories. G.G. will be profoundly missed by his loving wife and lifelong sweetheart, Brenda, with whom he recently celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 12, 2025. He was the devoted father of Kimberley (Karl) and Stephanie (Greg), and the adoring grandfather to his ‘chums,’ Soren and Rowen, who brought him endless joy and pride. Born and raised in Little Current, G.G. grew up surrounded by the natural beauty of Northern Ontario—a place that forever held his heart. A true island boy, he developed a lifelong love for the outdoors and all things Manitoulin. A gifted hockey player in his youth, G.G. played Junior A hockey, leaving a mark on the ice with both his talent and sportsmanship. When his father passed, G.G. was just 13. Forced to grow up quickly, he entered the workforce early, helping to support his family and putting his mother through nursing school—a testament to his resilience and sense of responsibility. First Inco in Sudbury, then Federal Cold Storage in Toronto, that work ethic led him to travel North America for National Sea Products. He gained customers and friends during his travels. After starting a family, Brenda and GG decided to return home to the Manitoulin from Florida to raise their family. They started their business, GG’s Food Mart, from the ground up. In retirement, G.G. found peace in woodworking, taking quiet pride in crafting with his hands. Whether he was building something, casting a fishing line, or spinning a story at the hunt camp, he did so with warmth, humour, and humility. Predeceased by his siblings, Dubs and Karlene, G.G.’s memory lives on in the hearts of his family, his sister-in-law and brother in law Mary and Stew Spry, his niece and nephews, special cousins, his god son Stephen Cady (Cyndi), his many friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. His legacy is one of quiet strength, gentle humour, and a steadfast love for his family and the outdoors. Family was the cornerstone of G.G.’s life—and his friends, always treated like family, were no exception. G.G. always had good advice, a hug or helping hand at the ready for anyone who needed it. A Celebration of his Life will be held in Little Current, on September 13, 2025, at the Royal Canadian Legion. In keeping with G.G.’s generous spirit and his commitment to community, memorial donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre are welcomed in lieu of flowers.