LINDA GAIL VARGA

(nee Prairie)

December 16, 1954 – August 11, 2025

With heavy hearts the family of Linda Varga wishes to announce her passing on August 11, 2025 at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya. We would like to say thank you to all the doctors and nurses who cared for her. Beloved wife of Don Varga for almost 53 years. Mother of sons, Clint, Russell (Erin) and Trevor. Dear sister of Gary Prairie (Janet) of Manitowaning, Sharalynne Wragg (Al) of Thunder Bay and Beatrice Rice (Jim) (predeceased) of Thunder Bay. Special aunt of Evan of Manitowaning and several nieces and nephews of Thunder Bay. Grandmother of her precious grandchildren, Savannah (predeceased), Nathan (son Matthew), Brooklyn, Tanner, Taylor, Tommy and Harper. Linda was born and raised in Thunder Bay. Her and Don vacationed on the Manitoulin regularly and finally retired here. Linda made friends quickly and soon had a lot of bingo buddies. She will be missed by all. Fly free Linda with your beloved dogs Dakota and Stryker! Until we meet again, we will miss and love you. No service at this time.