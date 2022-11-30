Celine Cada-Matasawagon takes silver at King Kong Classic

TORONTO—Celina Cada-Matasawagon, a Zhiibaahaasing First Nation band member, fared very well at a recent body building competition held in Toronto.

“I competed in the King Kong Classic regional body building competition,” said Ms. Cada-Matasawagon. “This was the first time I have competed in this event, which took place in Toronto. It’s a regional show.”

Ms. Cada-Matasawagon finished in second place in the women’s fitness open division.

“It was a crazy show,” stated Ms. Cada-Matasawagon. “There were over 400 athletes participating. My division was supposed to compete at 2 pm Sunday, but we didn’t start until 8 pm. Waiting around was tiresome.”

Ms. Cada-Matasawagon said, “It was a last-minute decision to take part in this competition, before I take part in a major competition taking place in California in December. “It was good for me to practice my routine. I haven’t competed since 2019 only having done very small shows.”