Chandler Rink makes quarterfinals in first season outing

MANITOULIN—The Jordan Chandler rink reached the quarterfinals of the Cookstown Cash Comco Canada Inc. curling event, their first competition this season.

“We played on the weekend a tour event, one of two events we are to take part in this fall,” said Mr. Chandler. The event took place in Barrie the first weekend in November.

“We went 3-0 in our playdowns and won our pool, but we lost in the quarterfinals,” said Mr. Chandler. Other members of Mr. Chandlers’ rink included his brother Kyle Chandler, Tom Cull and Matt Dumontelle. His rink will be taking part in a second even the first weekend in December.