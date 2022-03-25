Charges Laid After Warrant Executed

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On March 15, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual who was breaching conditions by attending an address on Thorne Street in Mindemoya.

Officers executed a warrant on the residence and an individual was arrested.

Kimel CORBIERE, 34-years-old formerly of M’Chigeeng was charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Kimel Corbiere was known to police:

