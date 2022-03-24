Wiikwemkoong moving to 100 percent capacity

Council declares state of emergency over

WIIKWEMKOONG—Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory (WUT) council has declared the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency over.

Council has accepted a recommendation from the pandemic response team (PRT) to change the vaccination rate threshold for the WUT easing of restrictions plan to 70 percent of eligible community members, 18 years of age and older to allow programming, events, and activities to have 100 percent capacity.

This aligns with the PRT efforts to adapt and co-exist with COVID-19. All indoor and outdoor programming, events, and activities will be at 100 percent capacity.

Council also accepted the PRT recommendation to continue with mandatory masking in all WUT operations, including administration, education, health care settings, transportation provided by WUT, and for WUT programming, activities, and events. However, for all outdoor events, activities and programming masking is not required.

“We are strongly encouraging masking to continue within the community,” the pandemic response team release states. “Wiikwemkoong local businesses could keep their own masking requirements in place if they choose to do so. We understand that Ontario has lifted the mask mandate, however, the pandemic response team, along with the support of the Naandwechige-Gamig Wikwemikong Health Centre will continue with mandatory masking in WUT settings as Wiikwemkooong is considered high-risk and we need to be diligent in keeping our community safe.” The PRT is also strongly encouraging community members to get vaccinated, noting it is the best form of protection from experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19 and its variants.

The PRT will assess the local and provincial situation on a weekly basis to determine when it is safe to lift the mask requirement in the community.