Mark your calendars: Salmon Classic returns July 30-August 21

LAKE HURON—Today, another of Manitoulin Island’s signature events added its name to the roster of summertime happenings. The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic will be back in its regular format with $30,000 in cash prizes in the offing for some lucky anglers.

“We’re back in business!” enthused Salmon Classic organizer Dave Patterson. “We’ve been receiving many calls and messages with anglers hoping to book their summer holidays around the event. The Salmon Classic has become an important tournament on the fishing calendar.”

This year’s Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic will run from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 21 with over $30,000 in guaranteed prize money.

The prize breakdown is as follows: Grand Prize, Heaviest Salmon, $12,000; 2nd Heaviest Salmon, $4,000; 3rd Heaviest Salmon, $2,000; 4th Heaviest Salmon, $1,000; and 5th Heaviest Salmon, $500.

There are also cash prizes for the First Week Heaviest Fish (salmon or trout) of $1,000, Heaviest Trout of the Classic, $4,500; Daily Heaviest Fish (salmon or trout), $200 per day and Heaviest Fish (salmon or trout) for Youth 14 years of age or under, $500.

Tickets will go on sale April 12and ticket prices will be kept the same: $65 for adults, $35 for youth 14 and under; $400 for a boat (this ticket covers anyone fishing from that boat on any given day in the derby); and charter companies, $850. Tickets can be purchased online at FishManitoulin.com and fine retail outlets across Manitoulin and the North. These locations will be posted as soon as tickets are available.

Once again, anglers and fans of the derby will be able to follow along using the FishManitoulin.com live leaderboard.

“We thank everyone for their support of this great family-friendly derby over the years,” Mr. Patterson said. “We truly appreciate your enthusiasm in assisting us to put on this important tourism-driven event.” For more information, visit FishManitoulin.com