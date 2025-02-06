CHERYL JULIE STESCO

(née Henderson)

June 5, 1945 – January 23, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Cheryl Julie Stesco on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 79. Cheryl peacefully departed this world at home, surrounded by her loving family and faithful dog, Miska. Cheryl was the cherished wife and best friend to George for 48 years. Loving mother to daughters Lynn (John) and Shaen (Shawn); proud grandmother to Jacob (Samantha), Anna and Sydney. Beloved daughter of Earl and Blanche Henderson (both predeceased). She was a loving sister to her brother Bob (Brenda) and caring sister-in-law to Terry (predeceased) (Marrion), Steven (Roberta) and Raymond (April). Cheryl’s kind-hearted presence and spirit will be missed by her extended family including nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Cheryl lived an active and fulfilling life with a love for the outdoors. She found her greatest happiness on the water, whether boating, kayaking or watching breathtaking sunsets on Manitoulin Island or Lake Penage. She was most content surrounded by nature’s beauty and joyfully present in those moments shared with loved ones. After a successful 36-year career with the Royal Bank, Cheryl retired in 2000 and began an exciting new chapter with George. Together they embraced 10 wonderful years on Manitoulin Island before relocating to Lively in 2013. Cheryl’s warmth, strength and enduring kindness left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Cheryl had a unique gift for making people feel seen and loved. She was always impeccably dressed and could brighten a room with her smile. She was confident in expressing herself through fashion, decor and opinion. She kept life’s challenges in perspective, focusing on what truly mattered, staying true to her philosophy of “not sweating the small stuff.” For Cheryl, family always came first and her deep love for them was evident in everything she did. Her beautiful spirit and love of life will shine on in the hearts of those who knew her. Forever grateful for our time together. “We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t know when, but I know we’ll meet again some sunny day.” The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare professionals who provided respectful and compassionate care to Cheryl honouring her wishes including Dr. Alexandre Zlotta, Dr. Thomas Urban, Dr. Kaitlin Sheridan, Dr. Jani and the rest of the team at the North East Cancer Centre. In keeping with Cheryl’s wishes a memorial service will be held in the R.J. Barnard Chapel at the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury on Saturday, March 22, 202 at 11:30 am. Friends may gather at the funeral home after 10:30 am. For those unable to attend in person, please contact Lougheeds for livestream information. A Celebration of her Life will follow. Internment in the Civic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Health Sciences North Foundation – Northern Cancer Centre would be appreciated. For donations or messages of condolence www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com.