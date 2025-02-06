PAUL JAMES COLLINS

April 23, 1970 – January 7, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a much-loved younger brother and friend on January 7, 2025, Paul James Collins. James was a generous, fun-loving man. His sarcastic wit and genuine humour provided many of us with smiles and laughter. James carved out a wonderful life in the culinary world in Toronto, finishing his career at the Anchor Inn in Little Current. He loved working there and enjoyed the camaraderie of his Anchor family. Thank you to everyone who played a part in James’ life, especially Jackie, Dee and Caitlin. Son of George Collins and Winifred Fleischauer; James is survived by his sister and brother, his niece and nephew and many extended family members, along with his special Anchor family. A Celebration of a Wonderful Life was held February 2, 2025, honouring James with his preferred camo and Leaf wear. He will be missed.