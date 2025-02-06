Top 5 This Week

More articles

PAUL  JAMES  COLLINS

Death Notices
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read

PAUL  JAMES  COLLINS

April 23, 1970 – January 7, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a much-loved younger brother and friend on January 7, 2025, Paul James Collins. James was a generous, fun-loving man. His sarcastic wit and genuine humour provided many of us with smiles and laughter. James carved out a wonderful life in the culinary world in Toronto, finishing his career at the Anchor Inn in Little Current. He loved working there and enjoyed the camaraderie of his Anchor family. Thank you to everyone who played a part in James’ life, especially Jackie, Dee and Caitlin. Son of George Collins and Winifred Fleischauer; James is survived by his sister and brother, his niece and nephew and many extended family members, along with his special Anchor family. A Celebration of a Wonderful Life was held February 2, 2025, honouring James with his preferred camo and Leaf wear. He will be missed.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
CHERYL  JULIE  STESCO 
Next article
JOHN “JACK” ADDISON

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.