OOB-KOBIJUN

Atik n’dodem

Sunrise: May 4, 1947 – Sunset: February 4, 2025

Wii-njimenmongid (in loving memory of) Oob-kobijun, Donald Timothy Clare Cada

Atik n’dodem. Don began his spirit journey at sunrise on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at Health Sciences North surrounded by his family. He passed on unexpectedly, but entirely on his own terms. He was 77 years old. Don was born in Mindemoya and was the son of Theresa Ann and Gus T. Debassige; grandson of Moses and Clara (Debassige) Cada of Sheshegwaning. He was the loving and loved husband of Valerie Bedassigae-Pheasant. Will be sadly missed by his Jackie and Hank. Don spent his life journey using the gifts given to him by the Creator to help so many, not only in his career but along his spiritual journey. To those he helped, know that you helped him as much as he helped you. He was also very proud to have walked in a path of sobriety for over half of his life. But the best job he had was being the father of Wabano, Zheebak (Sandy), KChitwa, Athena, and of Ann Marie who he will be reunited with in the spirit world. He was the proudest Papas of Makohns, Ashtyn, Oha, Chase and Kyra, who he loved so much. Miigwetch to Linda for your friendship. He was the loving brother of Marie (Chris), Terry, Wayne (predeceased), Brian (predeceased), Cecile (Cheyenne), Howard (Missy), Michael (Pam), Keith, Lisa (Meeshenn), Robert Jr. (predeceased) and Audrey. He will be missed by his aunties Hilda Corbiere and Doris McIntyre. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives who he loved dearly. Although his physical time on this earth has ended, his spirit’s work will continue and he is now walking toward that beautiful place where he will be reunited with all our ancestors who are waiting on his arrival. While this is a sad time, we hope that everyone who misses Don can find healing and comfort in the beauty and strength of our Anishinaabe ways of life that Oob-kobijun loved so much. Family and friends gathered

at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex for visitation on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 from 7 pm. The funeral service was on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 11 am. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

“The tree shows us everything we need to know in life.

It weathers storms, suffers loss, provides a home to us, and gives us nourishment and medicine.

They stand tall and know the Creator’s instructions.”