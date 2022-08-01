CHRISTINE “CHRISSY” RACEY

It is with sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Christine “Chrissy” Racey with her sisters, her two children and her niece Amanda by her side, on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the St. Catharines General Hospital, shortly following her 67th birthday. Predeceased by her lifelong love Charles “Chuck” Cronk, her granddaughter Zoey, her parents Jack and Myrtle Racey, and her two brothers Wayne and Barry. Beloved Mom of Amie Dalzell and Christopher (Rebekah) Dalzell. Proud and devoted Grandma of Kailee, Joey, Jacob, Zane, and Emily. She is survived by her loving twin sister Kathy, and her siblings Carol Robertson, Wendy Limone, Cheryl Cyr, Jackie Racey, Georgie Racey and Robbie Racey. She will be lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews and friends. Chrissy loved to play Bingo and scratch tickets, always hoping for a big win around the corner. She enjoyed smelt fishing but mainly just loved spending time with her family and friends. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 11 am until 1 pm at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls, ON. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 1 pm with the burial of ashes to follow at Fairview Cemetery where she will join her parents. If desired, memorial donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Please consider leaving a condolence or sharing a memory or story of Chrissy at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/niagara-falls-on/judith-christine-chrissy-racey-10857931.