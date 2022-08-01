NOELLA ANN (FOX) MOGGY

December 24, 1952 – July 25, 2022

Noella Ann (Fox) Moggy peacefully passed away at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current surrounded by family. Reunited, never to be parted again with the love of her life, her husband Dallas. Til death do you part simply did not apply to them. Nothing stands in the way of true love. Mom was born in Wikwemikong on Christmas Eve 1952 to Jim and Georgina Fox (nee Peltier) and delivered by midwife, her own grandmother Sophie Peltier. Grandpa said it was the best Christmas present he ever received, his first born baby girl. Mom and Dad were married in November 1971 and moved into the home they would share for the rest of their lives and began the farm. Mom was the perfect farmer’s wife with her strength and boundless energy. She loved to cook and bake. Her pies and homemade bread were legendary. She loved gardening and tending to her many beautiful flower beds, hosting dinner parties and a good jigsaw puzzle. At 40 years old, she returned to school and received her college diploma as a Developmental Services Worker, winning the Cambrian College President’s Silver Medal Award upon graduation. From there, she worked at Lakeview School for many years. She loved her job and her students. Mom will always be remembered for her sense of humour, infectious laugh and kindness. Survived by her children Derrick (Saeideh), Angie and Amanda. Grandchildren Ryan and Brittany (Toby) and soon-to-be born first great-grandson, Colt. Siblings: Jerry (Millie), James (Michelle), Rhonda Hopkins (Curtis predeceased), Sandra Browne (Peter), Debbie, Jennifer and Pat (Colleen). Brothers in law: Larry (Sue), Blaine (Fran), Marvin and Terry (Joyce). Many nephews, nieces, cousins and her beloved kitty companions Muffin, Cupcake and Biscuit (Mr. B). Predeceased by husband Dallas (2021), parents Jim and Georgina Fox, brother Francis (Nancy), brother-in-law Royce and in-laws Ralph and Audrey Moggy. Special thank you to Dr. Meikleham and the wonderful nursing staff at the Manitoulin Health Centre Little Current, family physician Dr. Daniel, Paulie and Pia of Home and Community Care for all of your support over these past months and Betty Lou Quackenbush PSW extraordinaire. Much love and gratitude also to Jean Foster. At Mom’s request, there will be no services. If you so desire, donations can be made in Mom’s name to the Canadian Wildlife Federation at cwf-fcf.org.