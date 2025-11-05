Column: Friends & Neighbours

Providence Bay

Alexia Hannigan

Alexia here with your friendly fly ball! Well, everyone is talking baseball as the Jays have made their mark in the World Series history books of baseball.

I remember when the Jays took the Pennant back in ‘93. The streets of downtown Toronto undulated with celebration and cheer, the Jays paraded down Yonge. I got to high five Carter and the rest of the Toronto Blue Jays; this nugget is permanently embedded in my memory as are all last week’s games. Why? Because win or lose, sports teams, athletes, coaches and champions break down all barriers and bring people together. We are no longer separated by geography, time, space, colour, creed or beliefs, we are a united whole, hopeful, happy, ambitious, dedicated, loyal, encouraging, empathetic, engaged and emphatic. We are the adrenaline and dream-driven, fearless, fierce, fired-up sports fans, living the dream vicariously through the eyes, ears and heart of a boy or girl in a ballfield, hoping to hit a homer! This drives the ball home for all of us, let’s never forget that feeling. That’s the magic, the beautiful power of all of us together, because it belongs to all of us, one love, one goal, one game. Stay passionate, stay driven, stay gold and stay Trey!

Here’s what’s happening:

Ice Ice Baby! Here we go! Providence Bay War Memorial Community Arena is located at 5143 Hwy 551, Providence Bay,

phone number us 705-377-4090

Providence Bay Hall: Manitoulin recreational events calendar with class schedules for Providence Bay Hall visit centralmanitoulin.ca or contact Alison Sloss at asloss@centralmanitoulin.ca, or phone 705-377-5726.

Exercise classes continue Monday and Friday mornings at the Providence Bay Hall through to Monday, December 15.

Fowl Supper is slated for Tuesday, November 18 at the Providence Bay Hall, stay tuned for updates!

Providence Bay Community of Christ Church: Joys and community updates are Sundays at 10:30am; Service is Sundays at 11 am. Check the Providence Bay Community of Christ Facebook page for announcements and updates!

Providence Bay Curling club: Everyone is welcome at the Providence Bay Curling Club! Junior Curling is back Saturdays starting November 8 until the end of March. Ages SK to Grade 8 – equipment provided, cost is $25 per curler. For more info visit: provcurling.ca/junior.

Try curling! Learn to curl free workshop Sunday, November 9 from 1 to 3 pm. Come throw some rocks at houses! All you need are clean running shoes and warm comfy clothing. We will provide the rest!

Friday, November 28 to Sunday, November 30 join in the fun at the first bonspiel of the Manitoulin curling season! This is an open bonspiel – teams can consist of any gender combination. Three games guaranteed. And, of course, there are CASH prizes! Don’t miss out on the fun! Contact David at providencebaycurling@gmail.com or 705-377-4668 to register your team!

Manitoulin District Cenotaph and Memorial Gardens: Four distinct monuments; Merchant Marines Memorial, Manitoulin District Cenotaph, Youth in Partnership with Veterans Memorial and Women’s Memorial stand in this tranquil memorial garden located on Hwy 551/542 between Mindemoya and Providence Bay off Monument Road. These monuments are a tribute and ode to the men and women whose service, contributions and sacrifices for peace and freedom we honour and remember. The Cenotaph flags are those of Canada’s WW2 allies. We remember and give thanks. This year, our veteran banners will be proudly displayed on existing banner poles throughout the community and in the windows of some local businesses.

The Horses: The October 26 horse show was a great success! Thanks to all the organizers, riders and trainers. Stay tuned to the Manitoulin Horse Enthusiasts Club Facebook page for details and updates.

The Heavens:

Manitoulin Island is a dark sky reserve so find a dark sky spot, bring your telescope and enjoy the wonders of the cosmos. Whether you’re a seasoned skywatcher or just love watching shooting stars and auroras. November 5 Full Moon is tonight! (Freezing Moon or Baashkaakodin Giizis) or Beaver Moon.

The Friends: Happy Birthday to all of you early November babies! Happy Birthday to Pam, Grace, Nicole and Darren.

Go easy out there on the roads as there are more kids and critters crossing and commuting at this time of year so eyes up! Yes, there is a new four-way stop on the main drag in Mindemoya now – you are not going crazy.

Countdown to Christmas!

Kagawong

Team Fergmeijer

We at Team Fergmeijer have decided that there is a grown-up version of “the floor is lava.” It’s when you’ve gotten dressed to go out and are waiting for your ride to arrive. You now have to somehow exist in your home for 12 whole minutes without touching anything covered with pet hair.

Thank you to the Billings Parks, Recreation and Wellness Committee for Hallowe’en and for doling out some fa-boo-lous treats to young ghouls and goblins at the Park Centre last Friday!

Miss the puzzle swap last weekend? The library still has lots of puzzles that you can borrow just as easily as you can check out a book (or a game, or a movie, or a cake pan!). Stop in and see what the library has to offer.

Last call! The Seniors’ Active Living Program is planning a potluck lunch on Saturday, November 8 at 11:30 am at the Kagawong Park Centre. Reserve a seat by contacting Mary ASAP at 705-348-2285 or seniors@billingstwp.ca.

Happy birthday wishes to Connie F, Gail L and Jody K. We hope you live it up as you celebrate 29 whole years on the planet! Hey, remember when you used to think people your age were ‘proper’ grownups and had their life in order?

The Kagawong Cenotaph Board is sponsoring the annual Remembrance Day Service, Tuesday, November 11, at 11 am, at the Park Centre. The theme will be the 80th anniversary of the ending of the Second World War. A potluck lunch of finger foods will follow the service. Lest we forget.

Do you know a volunteer who deserves recognition? The township is calling for nominations of community volunteers in several categories (Arts and Culture, Outstanding Community Group, Senior Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Historical Pillar of the Community, and Mayor’s Volunteer Service). Drop off the name of the deserving person or group, along with the category and a short explanation of why you feel they should be recognized to the town office or send via email (deputyclerk@billingstwp.ca) by November 11.

The library’s annual silent auction kicks off next week! Bidding starts November 13th at 9 am and closes November 16th at 6 pm. With nearly 70 amazing items from our generous supporters, you don’t want to miss it. Stop by FB.com/groups/libraryauction to see a sneak peek or two.

How do you know Christmas is just around the corner? You can sense Santa’s presents! Christmas in Kagawong is coming up soon on November 14 and 15 – save the date!

Also on Saturday, November 15, join St. John’s Church for their annual baked goods table, craft table and gift baskets plus homemade lasagna, as well as beef and turkey pot pies! Stop by the church from 9 am to 2 pm.

Last weekend, Team Fergmeijer threw a ball for their neighbour’s dog. A bit extravagant, but he looks amazing in a tuxedo.

Have a great week!

Meldrum Bay

Elaine Bradley

Friday night at cards we had three full tables. We have changed the starting time to 7 pm. High lady was Lisa Townsend with 71; high man was Doug Carter with 69; Natasha McVey had three lone hands for the women; Donna Kay McDonald had six lone hands for the men; Bob Benedict won for most euchres with 11; Elaine Bradley won the door prize; Lois Wismer won the 50/50 draw.

Cards was cancelled for Halloween. There are some children in town plus there was a party in Silver Water. Back the first Friday in November at 7 pm.

Saturday morning Karen’s yard sale is a highlight of our week but last week there was also an event at the hall. Karen had some people with tables, and it was nice to see old friends like Jean Steeves selling homemade preserves. A friend of mine bought one of Karen’s fantastic pies and they were almost sold out. In the hall there were vendors selling a variety of items but also breakfast and lunch. The food was excellent. They were going to serve it again the next day as the hydro was to be out and the hall has a generator. I bought some beautiful mitts. I’m preparing for cold weather.

Saturday afternoon my husband and I had a bad cold and are still coughing and sneezing. So, I have little report other than my niece’s birthday celebration at my brother and sister-in-law’s place here in Meldrum. Hopefully they don’t catch our cold.

Rose VanEvery has returned from a vacation with family in Southern Ontario. They went on a boat cruise and Rose said it was wonderful. She wished it could have been longer. But, from our perspective we’re glad to have her back with us.

Sunday will be over when you read this but hopefully everyone remembered to set their clocks for the time change.

Have a great week everyone.

Barrie Island

Enid Runnalls

Well, it is currently a dark and spooky morning as this is being written. The Hallowe’en ghosties will be out for sure this evening! But that will have to be next week’s news.

Frost covers the ground each early morning and is slowly killing off the summer surviving foliage. The farmers are prepping the yards and corrals and have started to put out a little bit of hay to prepare to get some of the cattle in for winter feeding grounds and yards soon.

I forgot to mention that Edith and Elwood Beange’s grandson Stephen was here from out west a few weeks ago. Also, on the guest list were four-legged friends Perogi (Linsey’s) and Annie (Adam and Katie’s). Then Carolyn Lane-Rock rolled in on her side-by-side!

Speaking of Carolyn, she’s mostly in Sudbury now and she says she’s very sad to leave Barrie Island because all she has to do is open the weekly edition of The Expositor to find out what she did all week. That’s a quote.

Enid attended the Manitoulin Fine Arts Association meeting at the Mindemoya Curling Club along with several other members and the executive. The yearly events were reported on and plans for the recently acquired grant from the Ontario Council for the Arts were discussed.

Oliver was out for a practice at the Water’s Edge with the Manitoulin Swing Band.

This was bow-hunting week on Barrie Island, so you might’ve noticed trucks parked on the edge of the road and hunters in camouflage. The Robbins boys took three bucks as of press time, one each for Andreas, Ian and Mattie. Nathan was still out looking along with Kevin and Mark.

The girls were also having a bit of fun; Sharon worked on her pottery and Lisa and Enid were painting. There was a lot of food. So, a good time was had by all.

We’re all looking forward to Lil’s 80th Come and Go birthday party at the Barrie Island Hall on Saturday. I’ll be letting you know how it all went next week.

Last night there was an important Town Hall meeting regarding “Road Safety and Slow-Moving Vehicles” at the Gordon/Barrie Island Municipal Office. Lee Hayden (G/BI Reeve), Ken Noland (Burpee Mills Reeve) and Bill Orford (Ontario Federation of Agriculture Representative) presided over the discussion. Approximately 30 people were in attendance and that included six elders from the Amish Community. It was a very cooperative and productive meeting, and all were appreciative to have a chance to express concerns and work on solutions to improve safety on the roads especially where horse and buggies and farm machinery are involved. It is important for cars and trucks to be patient and learn how to pass safely, keeping an eye on visibility, weather and road conditions, curved and hilly roads, the length of slow-moving vehicles, horses which easily spook and other such concerns.

If you have any news, please reach out because I’d love to get it in the paper!

Silver Water

Karen Noble

On Saturday, October 25 there was a Christmas market at my house with four vendors set up. Thank you to all the people who came to shop locally.

Jean Steeves had a good visit with several people. Now that Mark and Laurie have sold the house, Lloyd and Jean will likely be here less.

There were vendors upstairs and downstairs at the hall and lunch was being sold.

All week, Albert Meijer and I have been working at our rental house to get it ready for a tenant. We must thank Andy McFadden of Island Heating and Air Conditioning who got the furnace and hot water working. We thank Mitch Strain and his crew for the plumbing work. My brother Shawn Noble helped with a few lighting issues.

Murray Duncanson arrived home on Sunday from moose hunting. The tag was filled.

Saturday afternoon, Albert had the recycle bins open.

Gladys Duncanson, my sister Lara Chevrette and I attended the burial of our cousin Doreen (Noble) MacEachern, her husband Alex and her sons David and Robert on Saturday afternoon at the Silver Water Cemetery.

Shawn Noble attended firefighting training in Little Current on Saturday.

A terrible cold has been making its way around recently. I am doing my best to avoid it.

There was yoga at the hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Euchre was held at the Silver Water Hall on Thursday night.

Euchre was cancelled for Friday in Meldrum Bay as it was Hallowe’en.