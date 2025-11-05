Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life

Locals run at OFSAA!

Congratulations to the Manitoulin Secondary Mustang rookie David Joyce and veteran Wyatt Williamson-Wright and Birch Island’s Violet Sutherland (who runs for Sudbury’s Lo Ellen) who took on the province’s best secondary school runners at the annual OFSAA meet in Brampton on Saturday. The trio ran very well despite the sea of athletes in their races!

Panther Points

The U11 Manitoulin Panthers headed to North Bay after a night of tricks and treats to meet a very strong East Nipissing Vipers team for a double header. The U11s fell short in the first game, but they gave the Vipers a run for their money in a tight second game, taking a 4-2 loss.

The U13 Panthers hosted their first home game on Sunday against the Nickel City Cubs. They played an exceptionally strong game for their first showing in front of a home crowd. The score was back and forth however the Panthers ended up falling just short with a score of 4-3.

The U15 squad hosted the Copper Cliff Reds and entertained fans with an epic come from behind win. The Panthers were down 5-3 heading into the third period. A goal from Adrian Bois (assisted by Casey Bowerman) and two more from William McKeown (assisted by Ryley Corbiere and Hunter Nebonionquit-Chenier), clinched the win for the Manitoulin Panthers.

Manitoulin Selects call for staff

Are you passionate about hockey, leadership and building positive experiences for youth athletes? Manitoulin Island’s Select Hockey Program is now accepting applications for head coaches and bench staff for the upcoming season.

They are looking for dedicated individuals who can lead with integrity, foster team spirit, and support player development across all levels. Whether you’re a seasoned coach or a community member ready to step up, we encourage you to apply and help shape the future of our local hockey community.

Applications will be reviewed by the Manitoulin Minor Hockey committee, with priority given to those who demonstrate strong communication, fair play values, and a commitment to youth development. Their deadline to apply is November 17. Let’s build a season full of growth, teamwork, and unforgettable memories—on and off the ice.

Off the Rock, hockey!

Kohyn Eshkawkogan had two games over the weekend and two more assists. The shut-down defenseman at just 17 years old now has 12 points now sitting at 13th in overall OHL blue-liner scoring. His Ottawa 67’s squad are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a healthy 9 and 5 record.

Meanwhile, over in the Western Conference, goaltender Carter George, with strong Manitoulin roots, has helped his Ottawa Attack rocket up the standings to second place. Carter’s veteran presence and .907 save percentage have helped his perennially, basement dwelling Attack to its current rise.

Paquis Trudeau and Greyson Brewer–Case, who play for the Copper Cliff Reds U18AA squad had their season opener on Sunday, November 1 against the powerhouse Soo Greyhounds U18AA. The Hounds have already had a dozen games in the bank before the double header held in Copper Cliff. The Reds played well, in getting their game-legs but were shut -out 3-0 in game 1 and just edged 3-2 in the second match. Keep up the hard work, guys!

A good sport is good for sports.

