LANCE ALEXANDER WILKIN

In loving memory of , Lance who passed away at the Manitoulin Health Centre with his family by his side on Thursday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 29. Beloved son of William “Bill” Wilkin and Sandra Ritchie. Loving brother of Michelle (Craig) and Dustin (Amy). Special uncle of Cameron and Trenton. Will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lance was a trickster with a mischievous smile and mighty laugh that brought so much joy to his family and friends. He had a love for fishing and hunting and the outdoors. He was a son, brother, uncle and a friend to so many and will be missed dearly. Visitation was Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm at Island Funeral Home. Funeral was Sunday, November 21, 2020 at 1 pm at Island Funeral Home. Burial followed at Mountainview Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctor and nurses in the emergency department for their care and compassion.