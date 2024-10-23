Coroner to investigate Evansville infant’s death

EVANSVILLE—An incident in which an infant passed away is now being investigated by the coroner’s office.

The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and ambulance services were called to an incident involving an infant earlier this month. Phillip Young, acting sergeant for the Northeast region of the OPP told The Expositor in an email October 11, “On October 1 at around 9 am, police and ambulance were called to a Bailey Line Road residence in Burpee and Mills Township in relation to an infant with no vital signs.”

“CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was conducted and the infant was taken to Mindemoya hospital by EMS,” continued Sergeant Young. He said that the infant was, “later pronounced deceased at the hospital. It is now a coroner’s case and the postmortem was October 2 at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.”