DANIELLE “DANY” EDWARDS

(née Maurel)

July 15, 1941 – March 28, 2025

In loving memory of Danielle “Dany” Edwards (née Maurel), born July 15, 1941 in Marseille, France and died March 28, 2025 at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor in Little Current surrounded by love from near and far. She was predeceased by her Marseillaise family: her parents Raymonde Maurel (née Audounet) and Albert Maurel, brother Pierre (who called her Nanou); beloved tante Louisette Maurel, oncle Max Cros and mémé Anna Cros (née Audounet). Cherished mother to Elliott Edwards (Quadra Island, B.C.) and Sophie Edwards (Kagawong). Beloved Nana to Emilie Edwards and Tyghe Hale (Ottawa). Beloved tante to Anne-Sophie and Audrey Maurel (Marseille and Tunisia), and Pete Viney (Reading, England). Cherished by an extended circle of friends who thought of her as a sister, friend, ‘mom’, family: Charles et Mireille Mejanel et famille (Aix-en-Provence), Vince and Elaine O’Reilly, Pat O’Reilly and family, Joan Twiss and family, Debbie and Mark Pacey and family; her best friends Val Cook (deceased), Bonnie Muncaster, Bunnie Eddington (deceased), Ani Ariana (deceased) and Anthony Minnitti (Victoria); and many, many, many others who ate, laughed, played badminton, Scrabble, cards, watched the Pink Panther and Monty Python marathons and otherwise celebrated life with her. She loved us fiercely, showing her love through an endless parade of gourmet dishes, her storytelling and laughter. Always remembered for her amazing Christmas Eve gatherings when the house was filled with light and the kitchen full of delicious aromas (let’s not forget the intricate Crèche!). A passionate gardener and gourmande, her yard was always full of peonies, cleome, cosmos, geraniums and lots of herbs and her pantry full of delicious food. She warmly welcomed friends, family and strangers (human and four-legged) brought home by her children. An exuberant card player, she played Bridge with many people over the years. Known to many as the ebullient french dental receptionist at Dr. O’Reilley’s in Espanola for twenty years, she also taught primary school in the French school board for several years, and provided entertaining French classes to execs at the Espanola mill. She may be most remembered for her delicious catering, delivering meals to weddings and events on the mainland and islands around Whitefish Falls. An avid reader, and a lover of history, she learned Latin, Spanish and had a better command of English than many of us around her (including all the swear words). She was a dedicated volunteer during the years she lived in Whitefish Falls (1980-2010), acting for a time as the Treasurer of the Local Services Board, and Chair of the LaCloche Art Show. She helped organize many Summer Festivals, bingos, dances and other events. Our many thanks and deepest gratitude to the huge teams of doctors, nurses, PSWs, and staff at the Sudbury and Little Current Hospitals and the Centennial Manor who made mom’s journey as peaceful and painless as possible and cared for her family in the process: in particular Dr. Wolf (Sudbury surgeon), Dr. Victoria (LC resident); Shannon, Katie, Loretta, Fateo, Abu, Sandra, Samantha, Baden, and each and every one of you who made the manor home. In lieu of a funeral, please cook up a beautiful meal and raise a glass to her from wherever you are. A Celebration of Life along with a friends and family reunion will be held this summer in Whitefish Falls. Her ashes will be spread at the sea outside of Marseille, aux Calanques, where she had fond memories of spending summer days with her family. Maman, Nana, tante, amie, tu nous manqueras. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.