COVID-19 vaccination opportunities: week of October 11, 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is offering several convenient opportunities in the Sudbury & Manitoulin districts this week to help you get your first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine once you are eligible. Don’t delay. Get your first shot now and your second as soon as you are eligible. A reminder that second dose appointments must be booked after you have received your first dose, see details below.

Regularly scheduled Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COVID-19 vaccination is available every Tuesday and Saturday at the Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury.

COVID-19 vaccination is available every Wednesday at the Espanola Mall (located inside the mall).

COVID-19 vaccination is available every Wednesday, by appointment only, at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Chapleau Office.

Vaccination opportunities for the week of October 11

More opportunities may be added throughout the week. For regular updates, follow us on social media @PublicHealthSD (Facebook, Twitter). Visit us online for up-to-date clinic details, including the clinic times, mRNA vaccine brand that is planned and the quantities at phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

It is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to everyone who attends a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic. We appreciate everyone’s patience and more opportunities will be available.

Tuesday, October 12

Appointment and walk-in clinic(s)

Carmichael Arena, Greater Sudbury

Mobile clinic(s)

Webbwood Public Library, 16 Main Street, Webbwood

RONA Sonnenburg Hardware Ltd., 155 Sauble Street East, Massey

Wednesday, October 13

Appointment and walk-in clinic(s)

Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Chapleau office, Chapleau

Espanola Mall (storefront inside the mall), Espanola

Mobile clinic(s)

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek Community Centre, 37 Reserve Road, Naughton

Pop-up clinic(s)

New Sudbury Centre (centre court), 1349 Lasalle Boulevard, Greater Sudbury

Thursday, October 14

Appointment and walk-in clinic(s)

Little Current Public School, 18 Draper Street, Little Current

Mobile clinic(s)

Laurentian University, 935 Ramsey Lake Road, Greater Sudbury

Pop-up clinic(s)

Little Current Public School, 18 Draper Street, Little Current

Friday, October 15

Mobile clinic(s)

Boyuk Towing, 130 Magill Street, Lively

Pop-up clinic(s)

Dowling Citizen Services Centre, 79 Main Street West, Dowling

Saturday, October 16

Appointment and walk-in clinic(s)

Carmichael Arena, Greater Sudbury

Pharmacies and primary care

With many pharmacies and primary care providers providing COVID-19 vaccination, there are even more options available to get your first or second dose locally, every week. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations (Government of Ontario) for a list of pharmacies in Ontario offering COVID-19 vaccination and for booking information or contact your primary care provider.

Questions about vaccination

Whether you have questions about getting your vaccine or you have questions about youth vaccination, our clinic immunizers as well as our call centre staff can help answer your questions. Your health care provider is also a trusted source of reliable and credible information. Choosing vaccination is a choice and everyone deserves to have the information they need to be well informed.

Vaccine brands offered and supplies

All Public Health clinics offer mRNA vaccine brands—either Moderna Spikevax or Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty—and these can be safely interchanged for adults 25 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty is recommended for individuals aged 18 to 24 years old and required for all youth under 18. We encourage you to ask our immunizers for more information to help you make an informed decision and feel comfortable about getting either vaccine brand. To learn which mRNA vaccine brands are planned for our clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines

Everyone born in 2009 or earlier can get their first dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Everyone aged 25 and over can receive either Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty or Moderna Spikevax—these two mRNA vaccines can be safely interchanged.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty is preferentially recommended for individuals aged 18 to 24 years old and the only approved vaccine for youth aged 12 to 17.

Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty is approved for youth turning 12 years old before the end of 2021 to age 17.

Anyone who received their first dose of vaccine more than 21 days ago (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty) or 28 days ago (Moderna Spikevax).

People who received AstraZeneca Vaxzevria 56 days ago (at least 8 weeks) and who would like to get an mRNA vaccine.

Second dose appointments

The provincial online booking system for COVID-19 vaccination automatically books a second dose appointment 112 days (16 weeks) after the first dose. This second dose appointment is not valid. Individuals must book their second dose appointments after receiving their first dose. There is enough vaccine available, and the 112-day wait-time for the second dose is no longer needed.

Anyone eligible for a second dose should attend a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic or book their second dose as soon as possible. To book online, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. For a list of scheduled clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. Many pharmacies and primary care providers also offer the vaccine.

Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

All vaccination clinics have COVID-safety measures in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather, you may have to wait in line if you plan on attending a walk-in clinic.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.

For more information or if you have questions, please talk to trusted sources such as Public Health immunizers at COVID-19 vaccine clinics, health care providers, and pharmacists, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).